Premium Prefab homes

Thank you for considering HUF HAUS as your partner to build your new dream home. Be inspired by how exceptionally close to nature your life will be in a HUF house!

The HUF HAUS FEELING by definition is essentially the unique living atmosphere created by panoramic views of the outdoors, emphasised by natural light throughout the course of the day and changing seasons.

The HUF HAUS STATEMENT represents our uncompromising demand for quality and is achieved through careful selection of materials and individual product design. Through each project phase our experts create only the best homes for our clients – from our production facilities in Germany to the construction of the basement and the completion of house and interiors on site.

The HUF HAUS LIFESTYLE stands for the fulfilment of the most unusual design requests, from the interior design to built-in furniture made by our very own StilART company. Also our GartenART team will be delighted to assist with your garden design in harmony with our architecture.

From a dream home to your home: HUF HAUS EXPERIENCE begins with your visit to one of our HUF show houses throughout Europe, or to our exclusive "HUF Village" in Hartenfels, Germany.

We hope to hear from you, and we look forward to creating your very own HUF HAUS home.