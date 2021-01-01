Premium Prefab homes

HUF HAUS
THE ORIGINAL. SINCE 1912.
Thank you for considering HUF HAUS as your partner to build your new dream home. Be inspired by how exceptionally close to nature your life will be in a HUF house!
The HUF HAUS FEELING by definition is essentially the unique living atmosphere created by panoramic views of the outdoors, emphasised by natural light throughout the course of the day and changing seasons.
The HUF HAUS STATEMENT represents our uncompromising demand for quality and is achieved through careful selection of materials and individual product design. Through each project phase our experts create only the best homes for our clients – from our production facilities in Germany to the construction of the basement and the completion of house and interiors on site.
The HUF HAUS LIFESTYLE stands for the fulfilment of the most unusual design requests, from the interior design to built-in furniture made by our very own StilART company. Also our GartenART team will be delighted to assist with your garden design in harmony with our architecture.
From a dream home to your home: HUF HAUS EXPERIENCE begins with your visit to one of our HUF show houses throughout Europe, or to our exclusive "HUF Village" in Hartenfels, Germany.
We hope to hear from you, and we look forward to creating your very own HUF HAUS home.
Your benefits at a glance
- Experience our HUF show home "Riverview"
- Family business with over 109 years of experience
- Turnkey design houses made of timber and glass
- Spacious, generous and open-plan design
- Use of premium quality building materials
- All services from a single supplier with the specialists from the HUF Group
- Specialist for special solutions - Europe-wide
- Extensive architectural services during the planning phase
- Project-related detailed planning for your heating, sanitary
and electrical systems by our engineers
- Exclusive equipment for your HUF house
- After-warranty service with ServiceART experts
- Live fit out at the Design Centre and in the HUF Village
- Annual HUF Club meetings
- Gold Series Certification of the German Sustainable Building Council
- Awards and seals of approval with top marks
Glass. Light. Character.
Premium Prefab homes
Seamless and tranquil. HUF HAUS post-and-beam architecture combined with full glazing provides a visual gateway to nature, thus creating a unique daily experience of light and calm.
Floor-to-ceiling glass and fully glazed gables flood your living spaces with light, creating a sense of openness and freedom. Natural daylight undoubtedly contributes to our well-being.
HUF HAUS only build with biologically assured, high quality materials. All components of a house are designed and manufac-tured in the HUF HAUS production facilities in Hartenfels, Germany. Not only does in-house production guarantee that our products adhere to the most stringent sustain-ability standards, it also reduces CO2 emissions through shorter supply demands.